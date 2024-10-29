Jeff Lynne's ELO announce more final ever dates

By
( )
published

The Electric Orchestra have scheduled two more UK shows in addition to their final Hyde Park blow-out

Jeff Lynne&#039;s ELO on stage
(Image credit: Jason Stolzfus)

Earlier this month Jeff Lynne's ELO announced their final ever show, scheduling a performance in London's Hyde Park on July 13 next year as part of the annual BST series of outdoor shows.

Now the band have added two more shows to the Over and Out UK Tour. They'll play a hometown show at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on July 5, before heading to Manchester’s Co-Op Live on July 9, with the Hyde Park show taking place on July 13.

A pre-sale for both new shows will begin tomorrow (October 30) at 10am local time, with the general on-sale starting on Friday at the same time.

Announcing the Hyde Park show, Lynne said, "My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014. It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!'"

The only other artist to be announced for next year's BST shows is American country music singer-songwriter Zach Bryan, who'll perform on June 28.

The first Electric Light Orchestra show was at the Greyhound pub in south London on April 16, 1972. Lynne wound the band up in 1986 and revived them in 2000, before returning to the stage at Hyde Park in 2014, a show that sold out in 15 minutes.

The American leg of the Over and Out Tour ends this evening (October 29) at the Footprint Centre in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets are available.

Jeff Lynne's ELO poster

(Image credit: Live Nation)
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 38 years in music industry, online for 25. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  