Jeff Lynne's ELO announce more final ever dates

Earlier this month Jeff Lynne's ELO announced their final ever show, scheduling a performance in London's Hyde Park on July 13 next year as part of the annual BST series of outdoor shows.

Now the band have added two more shows to the Over and Out UK Tour. They'll play a hometown show at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on July 5, before heading to Manchester’s Co-Op Live on July 9, with the Hyde Park show taking place on July 13.

A pre-sale for both new shows will begin tomorrow (October 30) at 10am local time, with the general on-sale starting on Friday at the same time.

Announcing the Hyde Park show, Lynne said, "My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014. It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!'"

The only other artist to be announced for next year's BST shows is American country music singer-songwriter Zach Bryan, who'll perform on June 28.

The first Electric Light Orchestra show was at the Greyhound pub in south London on April 16, 1972. Lynne wound the band up in 1986 and revived them in 2000, before returning to the stage at Hyde Park in 2014, a show that sold out in 15 minutes.

The American leg of the Over and Out Tour ends this evening (October 29) at the Footprint Centre in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets are available.

