Jeff Healey in Moodswing lyric video

The estate of Jeff Healey release lyric video for Moodswing ahead of 50th Celebration show featuring Albert Lee, Philip Sayce and others

Jeff Healey

The estate of Jeff Healey have released a lyric video for his track Moodswing ahead of an event to mark the late icon’s 50th birthday.

The song appears on Heal My Soul, an album of previously-unheard tracks which was launched in March.

Healey’s life will be celebrated tonight (May 27) at Toronto’s Massey Hall in Canada, featuring Albert Lee, Philip Sayce, Sonny Landreth, The Trews, Walter Trout, the Jeff Healey Alumni Band and surprise guests.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to World Eye Cancer Hope, a charity dedicated to helping victims of childhood retinoblastoma, the form of cancer that took Healey’s sight when he was young.

Heal My Soul is on sale now.

Jeff Healey: Heal My Soul tracklist

  1. Daze Of The Night
  2. Moodswing
  3. Baby Blue
  4. I Misunderstood
  5. Please
  6. Love In Her Eyes
  7. Temptation
  8. Kiss The Ground You Walk On
  9. All The Saints
  10. Put The Shoe On The Other Foot
  11. Under A Stone
  12. It’s The Last Time

