Jeff Healey in Moodswing lyric video

The estate of Jeff Healey have released a lyric video for his track Moodswing ahead of an event to mark the late icon’s 50th birthday.

The song appears on Heal My Soul, an album of previously-unheard tracks which was launched in March.

Healey’s life will be celebrated tonight (May 27) at Toronto’s Massey Hall in Canada, featuring Albert Lee, Philip Sayce, Sonny Landreth, The Trews, Walter Trout, the Jeff Healey Alumni Band and surprise guests.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to World Eye Cancer Hope, a charity dedicated to helping victims of childhood retinoblastoma, the form of cancer that took Healey’s sight when he was young.

Heal My Soul is on sale now.

Jeff Healey: Heal My Soul tracklist

Daze Of The Night Moodswing Baby Blue I Misunderstood Please Love In Her Eyes Temptation Kiss The Ground You Walk On All The Saints Put The Shoe On The Other Foot Under A Stone It’s The Last Time

Philip Sayce recalls big break with Jeff Healey