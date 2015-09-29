Jeff Beck tribute gets re-release

Jeff Beck tribute album A Guitar Chronicle is to be re-released under the title Jeffology: A Guitar Chronicle next month.

It features 11 of the guitar icon’s classic tracks, re-interpreted by fellow artists including Def Leppard’s Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, Walter Trout, Toto’s Steve Lukather, Motley Crue’s Mick Mars and others.

It’s set for release on October 2 and will be on sale via Amazon and iTunes.

Tracklist