Jeff Beck tribute gets re-release

Jeff Beck tribute album A Guitar Chronicle is to be re-released under the title Jeffology: A Guitar Chronicle next month.
It features 11 of the guitar icon’s classic tracks, re-interpreted by fellow artists including Def Leppard’s Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, Walter Trout, Toto’s Steve Lukather, Motley Crue’s Mick Mars and others.
It’s set for release on October 2 and will be on sale via Amazon and iTunes.
Tracklist
- New Ways / Train Train – Warren DeMartini
- Led Boots – Vivian Campbell
- Heart Full Of Soul – Paul Gilbert
- Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers – Phil Collen
- Blues Deluxe – Walter Trout
- Head For Backstage Pass – Bruce Bouillet
- People Get Ready – George Lynch
- Rice Pudding – Jake E Lee
- Shapes Of Things – Stevie Salas
- Behind The Veil – Steve Lukather
- Happenings Ten Years Time Ago – Mick Mars