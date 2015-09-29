Trending

Jeff Beck tribute gets re-release

By News  

Classic track collection features Phil Collen and Viv Campbell, Walter Trout, Steve Lukather, Mick Mars and others

Jeff Beck tribute album A Guitar Chronicle is to be re-released under the title Jeffology: A Guitar Chronicle next month.

It features 11 of the guitar icon’s classic tracks, re-interpreted by fellow artists including Def Leppard’s Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, Walter Trout, Toto’s Steve Lukather, Motley Crue’s Mick Mars and others.

It’s set for release on October 2 and will be on sale via Amazon and iTunes.

Tracklist

  1. New Ways / Train Train – Warren DeMartini
  2. Led Boots – Vivian Campbell
  3. Heart Full Of Soul – Paul Gilbert
  4. Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers – Phil Collen
  5. Blues Deluxe – Walter Trout
  6. Head For Backstage Pass – Bruce Bouillet
  7. People Get Ready – George Lynch
  8. Rice Pudding – Jake E Lee
  9. Shapes Of Things – Stevie Salas
  10. Behind The Veil – Steve Lukather
  11. Happenings Ten Years Time Ago – Mick Mars