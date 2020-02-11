Jeff Beck announces UK tour

Jeff Beck has revealed that he’ll tour across the UK later this year.

The guitarist has lined up a total of nine shows, kicking off at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on May 17, and wrapping up with two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 26 and 27.

Beck will also visit Birmingham, York, Gateshead, Manchester, Sheffield and Cardiff with his band featuring drummer Vinnie Colaiuta, bassist Rhonda Smith and cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith.

Tickets for all nine shows will go on sale this coming Friday (February 14) at 10am GMT via MyTicket.

Beck’s last studio album was 2016’s Loud Hailer, with the live album Jeff Beck: Live At The Hollywood Bowl launching in 2017.

Beck is currently working on new material, with an album due later in 2020 on a date still to be confirmed. It'll be released through Rhino/Warner Records.

Jeff Beck 2020 UK tour

May 17: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

May 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 19: York Barbican

May 21: Gateshead Sage

May 22: Manchester O2 Apollo

May 23: Sheffield City Hall

May 25: Cardiff St David's Hall

May 26: London Royal Albert Hall

May 27: London Royal Albert Hall