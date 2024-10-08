Jean-Michel Jarre to release limited edition Versailles live album

By
( )
published

Jean-Michel Jarre will release 'phygital' live album Versailles 400 on vinyl and CD with exclusive digital content

Jean-Michel Jarre
(Image credit: Press)

French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre has announced that he will release a limited edition live album from his performance at Versailles on performance on Christmas Day December 25, 2023.

Jarre appeared at the Hall of Mirrors within the Château de Versailles for VERSAILLES 400, a unique concert as part of the UNESCO World Heritage site's 400th anniversary celebrations.  

Versailles 400 is described as a 'phygital' release, a combination of physical and digital product. The new album is available as both a double LP vinyl package, and a CD package, each will be accompanied by exclusive digital content which is only accessible to owners of the physical product.

For this first ever electronic music concert within the Château de Versailles, the hour-long set Jarre performed presented brand new productions of material from his latest album releases including Oxymore and the Grammy-nominated Electronica alongside favourites from his extensive back catalogue. 

"I designed the visuals for the Versailles 400 concert using artificial intelligence to create a graphic universe that merges the visual context of the 17th century with a world of robots, kinetic structures, Op art, sets, and creatures inspired by imaginary futuristic fairy tales, endlessly reflecting in the virtual mirrors of the Hall of Mirrors," Jarre explains.

Digital bonus content includes a special greeting by Jarre's Avatar, an exclusive Making Of photos of the events visuals, created by Jarre and his team, bespoke AI animations of the Hall of Mirrors, an in-depth interview with Jarre about the event and it’s unique set up and a lossless audio streaming version featuring an electro version of JB Lully's Walk To The Turcs Ceremony, the recent single Epica Oxygene, and fresh renditions of existing tracks.

Versailles 400 was one of several large-scale virtual live events that Jarre has performed. In 2021 he presented a virtual New Year's Eve show Welcome To The Other Side, which was set in a 'virtual' Notre Dame cathedral. The live show combined life-like concert visuals in VR with a live studio performance.

Each product is available numbered to 2000 copies only. The digital experience is unique to its owner and cannot be shared.

Pre-order Versailles 400.

Jean-Michel Jarre

(Image credit: Sony Music)

Jean-Michel Jarre: Versailles 400
1. Le Château (from JB Lully & unreleased)                                                     
2. Epica Oxygene (new release)
3. The Opening 
4. Oxygene 2 
5. Equinoxe 4     
6. Equinoxe 7
7. Industrial Revolution Part 2   
8. Chronologie 6   
9. The Architect  
10. Oxygene 19   
11. Zero Gravity                                                   
12. Falling Down 
13. Stardust 

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.