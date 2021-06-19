Jean-Michel Jarre to be honoured with the highest French order of merit

Electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre will be honoured with the insignia of Commander to the Legion of Honour by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron at a concert on Monday

The Legion of Honour is the highest French order of merit, both military and civil and follows Jarre's appearance at an intergenerational concert that he has curated, taking place in the courtyard of The Elysée Palace in Paris, as part of the Fête de la Musique Festival on Monday, June 21.

“I am incredibly excited and honoured to be playing in such a unique and revered location," says Jarre. "As we celebrate an international day of music together, it is my hope that we are seeing light at the end of this tunnel.”

The concert itself will feature Irène Dresel, NSDOS, Cerrone, Glitter and Jean-Michel Jarre himself. Starting at 19:45 CET, the event will offer 200 young Culture Pass holders the chance to share a collective (COVID-secure) experience celebrating the diversity and heritage of French electronic music. Fans from around the world will be able to join the action live as it streams across social platforms including TikTok and YouTube.

Fête de la Musique was created by the French Ministry of Culture in 1982 and always falls on a significant date - June 21, marking the summer solstice. The event is made up of a series of free concerts that fill the streets of Paris with music. Since its creation, it has become an international phenomenon with 120 cities worldwide celebrating the day of music. The 2021 edition is more poignant than ever, as we welcome live music back into spaces which have been quiet for so long.