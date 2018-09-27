Jean-Michel Jarre launches podcast series

Jean-Michel Jarre and Matt Berry have combined their talents for a new podcast series.

It’s titled simply Planet Jarre: The Podcast, with the first of five planned broadcasts now available via iTunes.

The audio project is described as “a series of conversations for people interested in art, music, the creative process surrounding it and maintaining self-belief.”

The pair also discuss various other topics including the tools Jarre used to create his groundbreaking album Oxygene, a look ahead to his future projects and more.

The first episode titled The Early Years sees the pair chat about the electronic pioneer’s fledgling career and how Jarre sold his guitar to raise cash for his very first electronic instrument.

Earlier this month, Jarre announced he’ll release his new album Equinoxe Infinity – the sequel to his 1978 record Equinoxe – on November 16. He also recently launched his 41-track album Planet Jarre.

Berry, meanwhile, will release his new album Television Themes on October 5. It’ll feature the actor, writer and musician’s take on a collection of fondly-remembered TV tunes, including Are You Being Served?, Top Of The Pops, Doctor Who and Rainbow.

Jean-Michel Jarre - Equinoxe Infinity

1. The Watchers (Movement 1)

2. Flying Totems (Movement 2)

3. Robots Dont Cry (Movement 3)

4. All That You Leave Behind (Movement 4)

5. If The Wind Could Speak (Movement 5)

6. Infinity (Movement 6)

7. Machines Are Learning (Movement 7)

8. The Opening (Movement 8)

9. Don’t Look Back (Movement 9)

10. Equinoxe Infinity (Movement 10)