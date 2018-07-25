Listen to Matt Berry's cover of the Are You Being Served? theme

Matt Berry - Television Themes 1. Are You Being Served?

2. The Good Life

3. LWT

4. Blankety Blank

5. Top Of The Pops

6. Picture Box

7. The Liver Birds

8. Thames Television

9. Rainbow

10. Doctor Who

11. Wildtrak

12. World In Action

13. Sorry

14. Open University

Matt Berry has covered the famous Are You Being Served? TV theme, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from his forthcoming new album, Television Themes, which sees the actor and musician covering a raft of television theme tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s, including Rainbow, Blankety Blank, Top Of The Pops, Dr. Who, World In Action and Sorry.

Television Themes has been recorded with Berry's regular band The Maypoles at his newly built studio. The chosen themes represent those that have influenced Berry, but to which he has added his own unique slant on.