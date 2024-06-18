Watch Hollywood star Jason Momoa's new band ÖOF TATATÁ play classics by Metallica and Black Sabbath

Hollywood legend Jason Momoa may be most famous for his exploits in Games Of Thrones and Aquaman, but he's also built a reputation for his love of heavy metal.

Back in 2018 he revealed some of the inspirations behind his portrayal of Aquaman, telling Metal Hammer, "I'd say Aquaman was probably mostly built out of Tool and (Metallica album) Kill 'Em All. Ticks And Leeches, if I want to get specific. There's a lot of Sabbath in there too."

Now he's put those inspirations to another use by forming a band, ÖOF TATATÁ, whose repertoire includes songs by both bands. Their first show took place in New Zealand in April at a wrap party for the upcoming live-action Minecraft movie, where the band were joined by Jack Black onstage for a version of Metallica's For Whom The Bell Tolls, and they have since played several low-key shows in the US.

The trio – completed by Momoa's longtime friends Mike Hayes and Kenny Dale Borrill – played a second show at the 400-capacity Rialto in Bozeman, Montana, in late April, and followed that with shows at the Cannery Hall in Nashville and the legendary Stubb's club in Austin, TX.

Most recently they've played two Californian shows, at The Bungalow in Santa Monica – where they were joined onstage by Game Of Thrones co-creator D. B. Weiss – and at the Sunset Room in Hollywood. Footage from all the performances can be found on YouTube.

ÖOF TATATÁ's setlist also includes songs by Led Zeppelin, Stevie Nicks, The Stooges, and Jimi Hendrix. No recording plans have been announced.

