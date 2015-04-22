Jansen makes hay during tour downtime

Floor Jansen spends her spare time on tour working out and tending to virtual livestock.

The Nightwish singer says she’s a fan of mobile game Hay Day and that it helps her switch off after a show.

She tells Horns Up Rocks: “I’ve never been a gamer in my whole life, but someone got me into a game called Hay Day where you have your own farm. I have my own farm on Hay Day.

“I must say I haven’t played it all week because I haven’t had any time, but If I have a moment it’s a perfect way to switch your brain off and just play – feed cows and harvest hay.”

And she adds: “I really genuinely like to work out, I think it’s a great way to empty your mind.”

Taking care of her voice is always at the forefront of her mind – but she insists that doesn’t make her a diva. She adds: “The only thing I always have to avoid is cigarette smoke and loud talking. That is not a diva thing – that is just a fact that it’s really bad for your voice.

“I work out, I eat healthy, I sleep a lot. But I think a healthy dose of fun and letting go a little bit is equally important. So a good glass of red wine, or maybe a little bit too much every now and then is just fine. Heavy boozing, not so much, because you don’t recover enough from it. But if there’s a good party, then I think I should go with the flow.”

Nightwish released their new album Endless Forms Most Beautiful last month. It’s Jansen’s first record with the band, after she replaced Anette Olzon. Jansen confirmed recently that her other band ReVamp are officially on hiatus as she has her hands full with Nightwish.