Jansen guests with Tolkki on Avalon single

Nightwish singer Floor Jansen is the guest vocalist on the latest track from Timo Tolkki's Avalon – she fronts Design The Century from their album Angels Of The Apocalypse.

Former Stratovarius man Tolkki gathered with former colleagues Antti Ikonen and Tuomo Lassila on the record, which also features guests Simone Simons (Epica), Fabio Lione (Rhapsody Of Fire), Zachary Stevens (Circle II Circle) and others.

Tolkki says of the follow-up to 2012’s The Land Of New Hope: “I am following a specific storyboard in a musical format, and this time the musical direction is heavier and darker – the apocalyptic scenes described in the lyrics demanded that.”

Angels Of The Apocalypse is on sale now via Frontiers Records.

Tracklist

Song For Eden 2. Jerusalem Is Falling 3. Design The Century 4. Rise Of The 4th Reich 5. Stargate Atlantis 6. You’ll Bleed Forever 7. The Paradise Lost 8. Neon Sirens 9. High Above Of Me 10. Angels Of The Apocalypse 11. Garden Of Eden

Timo Tolkki’s Avalon: Design The Century