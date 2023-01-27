Jane's Addiction recruit Josh Klinghoffer to replace Dave Navarro for upcoming shows

Jane's Addiction have announced former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer as a replacement for Dave Navarro on their upcoming tour dates.

Navarro missed a series of shows with Jane's Addiction last year as he recovered from long Covid. For those dates, Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen filled in on guitar.

In a statement posted on social media, Jane's Addiction say: "We'd like to address the questions surrounding Dave and the upcoming Jane's shows. As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready.

"For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon.

"We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd odd years. You know, we're going to keep throwing down for you."

Klinghoffer, who has recently been on the road as a touring member of Pearl Jam, will perform with Jane's Addiction on a string of US dates as well as three Lollopalooza events in South America.

Jane's Addiction 2023 Tour Dates

05 Mar: Mechanics Bank Theater, Bakersfield, CA
07 Mar: Rialto Theatre, Tucson, AZ
09 Mar: The Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA
11 Mar: The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV
12 Mar: Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, NV
18 Mar: Lollapalooza, Buenos Aires, Argentina
19 Mar: LollapaloozaSantiago, Chile
25 Mar: Lollapalooza, Sao Paulo, Brazil

