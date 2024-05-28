Jane's Addiction's original line-up announce co-headlining tour of North America with Love And Rockets

Jane's Addiction have announced details of an extensive North American tour, co-headlining with Love And Rockets.

Last week, the legendary Los Angeles alt. rock quartet - frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins - played their first gig together in 14 years for an audience of just 400 fans at London's Bush Hall, following Navarro's recovery from long Covid.



Now the group, currently in the middle of a short UK tour, have unveiled details of 23-city tour of the US and Canada, taking in theatre dates, arena shows, and festival appearances. The tour will launch on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas and make stops across North America before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.

Jane's Addiction / Love And Rockets 2024 tour:

Aug 09: Fontainebleau Las Vegas, NV

Aug 11: San Diego Gallagher Square at Petco Park, CA

Aug 13: Los Angeles YouTube Theater, CA

Aug 15: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Aug 18: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Aug 19: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Aug 21: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Aug 23: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

Aug 25: New Orleans The Fillmore, LA

Aug 27: Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL

Aug 29: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 31: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 03: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Sep 05: Portsmouth Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, VA

Sep 07: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Sep 10: New York The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY

Sep 13: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA

Sep 15: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT

Sep 18: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Sep 20: Rochester Hills Meadow Brook Amphitheater, MI

Sep 22: Milwaukee BMO Pavilion, WI

Sep 24: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 26: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Sep 28: Huntsville South Star Music Festival, AL

Sep 29: St. Louis Evolution Festival, MO



Tickets sales will begin today, May 28, with artist presales. Additional presales will run throughout the week with the general onsale beginning Friday, May 31 at 10am local time.

At the band's intimate show in west London on May 23, those in attendance were treated to a premiere of a brand new JA song, Imminent Redemption. Their set also contained the previously unreleased track True Love, which was debuted at a show in California last year.



The last Jane's Addiction's album was 2011's The Great Escape Artist.