‘Jane Doe’ has revealed herself, and she wants to talk to Converge

Twenty years after her photo was published in an Italian magazine, French model Audrey Marnay has discovered that she is a hardcore punk icon due to her likeness featuring on the cover of Converge’s 2001 masterpiece Jane Doe.

Marnay shared an image of herself on Instagram, originally shot by photographer Jan Welters and featured in the May 2001 edition of Italian Marie Claire, followed by a photo of the Jane Doe artwork. It appears that Marnay only recently learned about her iconic standing in the post-hardcore world: her caption on the post reads: “Hi CONVERGE, it’s “Jane Doe” Shall we talk!?”

In response, Converge frontman and graphic artist Jacob Bannon has acknowledged that the model was “definitely one of the sources for the original stencil/mixed media piece” used as the album artwork.



“Most of my work always been collaged cut/paste based (and still is),” Bannon wrote in a follow-up post on Instagram. “Hundreds of images were xeroxed and repainted/inked in a loose style to create the release artwork. This process is similar to everyone from Shepard Fairey to Francis Bacon. Over time my work has evolved into something more much more refined, but the roots will always be in this style. I wonder if folks will still insist that it is actually from the cover of Slayer’s Reign In Blood?

“The original goal was to create ghost-like forms that embodied the concept of Jane Doe. In recreation identifiers are removed from physical forms, making all humans become relatable and stoic. We see what we want to see in them, and often times, it’s a reflection back onto our own life experiences, etc.

Thank you.”

It’s not yet known whether Bannon and Marnay have spoken.

Meanwhile, Converge have announced a new collaborative album with Chelsea Wolfe, titled Bloodmoon: I. The album is scheduled for digital/CD release on November 19 via Epitaph Records and in vinyl formats on June 24 2022 via Deathwish.