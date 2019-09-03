Jan Akkerman to release his first studio album in 8 years

Jan Akkerman has announced that he’ll launch his first studio album since 2011’s Minor Details later this year.

The co-founding member of Focus will release Close Beauty on October 25 through Music Theories Recordings.

Akkerman is joined on the record by bassist David de Marez Oyens, drummer Marijn van den Berg and keyboardist Coen Molenaar, with Molenaar also producing the album at Marten Haak’s Studio.

Akkerman says: “The title was inspired from a simple notion that when you are too close to an object you cannot see the real value. The same applies to music.

“My aim is to create beauty in my music – I like diversity and freedom.”

He adds: “I’ve always been able to tell that none of my albums sound the same. Exploring new things is something that I’d always wanted to do.

"Harmonica player Toots Thielemans once told me, ‘Your timing, that’s your signature.’ I consider Close Beauty exactly like that. If you stand very close to a cow, you can’t tell it’s a cow, after all.”

To mark the announcement, Akkerman has released a video for the new single Tommy’s Anniversary, which can be watched below.

Jan Akkerman: Close Beauty

1. Spiritual Privacy (Sunset Tango)

2. Beyond The Horizon

3. Reunion

4. Close Beauty

5. Retrospection (Emotional Debris-The Power Behind The Throne-Hear The Trees Whistle Doe The Dog-Euridice)

6. Passagaglia

7. Tommy's Anniversary

8. Don Giovanni

9. Meanwhile In St. Tropez

10. French Pride

11. Fromage

12. Good Body Early Evening