James LaBrie guests on new Last Union album

Dream Theater singer James LaBrie guests on the debut album from new Italian prog metal out fit Last Union, who also feature Symphony X bassist Mike LePond and former Helloween/Gamma Ray drummer Uli Kusch.

Last Union were formed by vocalist Elisa Scarpeccio and guitarist Cristiano Tiberi who hooked up with LePond and Kusch after they'd heard the music the pair had been working on.

The band's debut album has been mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren, known for his work with Opeth, Symphony X and Devin Townsend, and will be released shortly, Last union recently signing a multi-album deal with Rock Of Angels Records. For more information check out the Last Union website.