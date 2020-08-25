James Hetfield, Dave Mustaine, Michael Schenker and more to appear in Flying V documentary

A documentary exploring the history of the iconic Flying V guitar is to be released next month.

Simply titled Flying V, it’ll be released on DVD on September 11 through Inside Metal and MetalRock films.

The synopsis of the film reads: "Flying V chronicles the origin of the most unique guitar on earth and its incredible influence on the history of rock'n'roll and heavy metal.

"Hear from the rock stars themselves as they describe how, when, and why the Flying V forever changed their careers and altered their entire approach to guitar playing.



"Journey inside the minds of the biggest icons of our era as they tell their riveting tales of discovery and passion for their beloved Flying V's. Exclusive interviews with members of Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Judas Priest, Mercyful Fate, Scorpions, Accept, Michael Schenker Group and more.

"This musical journey is one you will want to take over and over again as secrets of the Flying V guitar are revealed like never before!"

Some of the artists featured include James Hetfield, Dave Mustaine, Kerry King, KK Downing, Richie Faulkner, Mathias Jabs, Wolf Hoffmann and Brian Tatler.

Inside Metal director Bob Nalbandian says: “It’s an awesome doc on the Flying V! Very informative and intimate interviews with some of the greatest guitarists in rock and metal. An absolute must for the guitar enthusiast!”

Photographer Mark Weiss adds: “Whenever I saw the Flying V on stage, I knew it was going to be a killer show – I love photographing the V. How could you not? It screams rock’n’roll.”