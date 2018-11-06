James Corden joins Kiss as their fifth member... but refuses to Rock And Roll All Nite

Kiss were special guests on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night.

The band were on the US TV show to promote their End Of The Road world tour, when the host donned full Kiss-style make-up, complete with a silver and black outfit, and joined the group for a live version of Rock And Roll All Nite.

However, Corden tried to add new lyrics to the Kiss classic… which didn’t meet the approval of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

Check out the spoof performance below.

Last week, Kiss announced the initial dates of their farewell world tour, which will get under way in early 2019 across North America, before coming to the UK, Europe, Russia, Australia and New Zealand.

Kiss said: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't.

"Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable."

Find a full list of confirmed dates below.

Kiss End Of The Road 2019 North American tour dates

Jan 31: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Feb 01: Portland Rose Garden Moda Center, OR

Feb 02: Tacoma Dome, WA

Feb 04: Spokane Arena, WA

Feb 07: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Feb 08: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Feb 09: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Feb 12: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Feb 13: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Feb 15: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Feb 16: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 19: Corpus Christi American Bank Center, TX

Feb 20: Dallas American Airlines Centre, TX

Feb 22: New Orleans Smoothie King Centre, LA

Feb 23: Memphis FedEx Forum, TN

Feb 26: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Feb 27: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 01: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Mar 02: Chicago United Centre, IL

Mar 04: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Mar 06: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Mar 07: Omaha CenturyLink Center, NE

Mar 09: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Mar 10: Moline mark Of The Quad Cities, IL

Mar 12: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Mar 13: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Mar 16: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 17: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Mar 19: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Mar 20: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Mar 22: Uniondale Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, NY

Mar 23: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 26: Boston TD Garden, MA

Mar 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 29: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Mar 30: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Apr 02: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Apr 03: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Apr 06: Raleigh PNV Arena, NC

Apr 07: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Apr 09: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Apr 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Apr 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Apr 13: Birmingham BJCC, AL

Kiss End Of The Road 2019 UK and European tour dates

May 27: Leipzig Messe, Germany

May 29: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

May 31: Munich Konigsplatz, Germany

Jun 02: Essen Georg-Melches Stadium, Germany

Jun 04: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 05: Hannover Expo-Plaza, Germany

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: St Petersburg Ice Arena, Russia

Jun 13: Moscow Dynamo Stadium, Russia

Jun 16: Kiev NSA Olympic Stadium, Ukraine

Jun 18: Krakov Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 25: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 27: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 28: Trondheim Rocks Festival, Norway

Jul 02: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy

Jul 04: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 06: Iffezheim Rennbahn, Germany

Jul 09: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Jul 11: London The O2, UK

Jul 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Jul 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jul 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK