Jagger launches new Vinyl trailer

Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese have released a trailer for their TV drama series Vinyl.

It follows the launch of a first teaser in August, and features the Stooges’ classic I Wanna Be Your Dog in the background, while a voice-over says: “Think back to the first time you heard a song that made the hairs on the back of your neck stand up, make you want to dance, or go out and kick somebody’s ass. That’s what I’m talking about.”

The show is set in the music industry in the 1970s, with broadcasting to commence on the HBO network in the US in January.

Jagger’s son James plays Kip Stevens, frontman of punk band Nasty Bits, as they make their way through “the drug and sex-fuelled music business as punk and disco are breaking out.”

Vinyl is executive-produced by the Rolling Stones frontman and his movie director friend, while the show will be run by Terrence Winter of Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos fame.