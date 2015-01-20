Jaded Star to issue debut on Sensory Records

Supergroup Jaded Star have signed a deal with Sensory Records and will release their debut album in April.

The band features former Visions Of Atlantis singer Maxi Nil, ex-Iced Earth drummer Raphael Saini, Horizon guitarist Kosta Vreto and bassist/synth player Babis Nikou of Astral DNA.

Debut record Memories From The Future will be issued on April 13.

Nil says: “We can’t put down in words how excited and happy we are for signing with Sensory Records, since it’s very hard to find these days labels who truly help, support and believe in their bands.

”Memories From The Future is an album full of energy and emotions, and, personally, it’s the best thing I’ve done so far. We’re all very proud of it and we can’t wait to share it with the world. Make sure to listen to it as loud as you can.”

Sensory Records boss Ken Golden said he signed the band as soon as he heard Nil was involved. He adds: “As soon as I learned that Maxi Nil was the band’s vocalist, I was immediately intrigued. I was quite familiar with her work with Visions Of Atlantis, so I knew this would be quality metal. When I heard the album, I was totally blown away.”