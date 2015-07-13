Shaddix: Pop is useless drivel

Jacoby Shaddix has taken a swipe at today’s “useless drivel” pop scene and talked up the “value” of rock music.

The Papa Roach frontman has also taken aim at Kanye West – just days after Slipknot’s Corey Taylor shot down the rapper’s claim that he’s the greatest rock star on earth.

Shaddix tells Revolver: “I don’t really get the Hollywood scene right now, to be completely honest, especially with the pop music and what’s going on in that world.

“I just see it as useless drivel. Rock’n’roll brings so much more heart and soul and passion and fire to people. I just don’t see people rolling up on Kanye and being like, ‘Dude, your music changed my life.’”

He adds: “I can respect the art, but, on a personal level, rock music – there’s just so much more value to it.”

Papa Roach – who released their eighth album F.E.A.R in January – join Judas Priest and Five finger Death Punch on a European tour this winter.