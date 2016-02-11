Jackson Browne to join Eagles in Frey Grammys tribute

Jackson Browne will join members of the Eagles for a tribute to the late Glenn Frey at next week’s Grammy awards show.

Eagles co-founder Bernie Leadon – who left the band in 1975 – will also take part along with Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B Schmit in what could be a live performance of Take It Easy, which Browne co-wrote with Frey.

According to Rolling Stone, Brown dedicated a cover of Take It Easy to his former roommate Frey during a Florida gig in January. He said: “I wrote this song with Glenn Frey. It’s a song that I started, but I didn’t finish it. Even if I had finished it by myself, it wouldn’t be the song that it is and it wouldn’t be the song that we all love.”

Frey died last month at the age of 67 from a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.

The 2016 Grammy ceremony takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 15. Slipknot, Lamb Of God, Ghost, Foo Fighters, Muse, Sevendust and August Burns Red are in the running for prizes.

Neil Portnow, President of The Recording Academy, says: “Glenn Frey’s untimely passing was a huge loss for the entire creative community.

“For more than 45 years, the Eagles have played a significant role in shaping our musical landscape. We are honoured to welcome the band, along with Jackson Browne, to the Grammy stage in tribute to Glenn’s tremendous legacy.”

Don Henley leads tributes to Glenn Frey