Jack White’s parting message: ‘Music is sacred’

Jack White issued a plea for music fans to protect the art they love as he played his final show for the foreseeable future.

The White Stripes man recently confirmed he’d be taking a “long break” from appearing live after a short run of acoustic shows that took him to the five US cities he’d never previously played.

The last of those, in Fargo, North Dakota, took place on Sunday night, and was streamed via new service Tidal.

White said from the stage: “If you feel strongly about music and you love music, tell people that. Tell people that music is sacred.”

He argued that art shouldn’t be taken for granted and no one should assume it will always be free. He added: “Music is not disposable and worthless. It shouldn’t be treated that way.”

He launched second solo album Lazaretto last year. His label Third Man Records released Elvis Presley’s first-ever recording for Record Store Day after White purchased the original at an auction.