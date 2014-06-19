Jack White record breaks record

Jack White has broken a vinyl sales record held by Pearl Jam since 1994.

He hit the top of the US charts this week with second solo album Lazaretto, which shifted a total of 138,000 copies.

And 40,000 of those were LPs – 6000 more than Pearl Jam sold when they launched Vitalogy on vinyl two weeks before any other format became available.

White recently told of his pride in the LP edition, which contains a song embedded in the paper label, side one playing from the inside of the disc to the outside, and a double-grooved track which means listeners hear a different start to the song according to where the needle drops onto the album.

He said: “It’s the first vinyl record to have an etched hologram. It also makes pizza and drives you to work in the morning.”

He’ll play Glastonbury on June 28 and the London Eventim Apollo on July 3, followed by three UK tour dates at the end of the year:

Nov 17: Leeds Arena

Nov 18: Glasgow Hydro

Nov 19: London O2 Arena