Jack White taking ‘long’ break after secret shows

Jack White has revealed plans to take a “long” break from performing live after delivering a run of secret acoustic shows.

The White Stripes and Dead Weather mastermind will appear in the five US states he’s never previously visited – but the concerts will only be announced on the day they’re to take place. Tickets will go on sale for just $3 each.

A spokesman reports: “After many years of performing in a multitude of configurations, Jack will be taking a break from performing for a long period of time.”

White launched second solo album Lazaretto in June. His Third Man Records have confirmed a series of releases for Record Store Day on April 18, including a vinyl edition of Elvis Presley’s first recording, a vinyl edition of the White Stripes’ 2005 album Get Behind Me Satan and a range of limited-edition merchandise.

His final full-power show for the foreseeable future takes place at the Coachella festival in California, also on April 18.