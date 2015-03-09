Jack White was secret $300k Elvis auction winner

Jack White has revealed he was the secret bidder who paid $300,000 for Elvis Presley’s first-ever vinyl disc.

And he’s going to release the King’s recordings of My Happiness and_ That’s When Your Heartaches Begin_ on Record Store Day.

The new edition will be launched on April 18 via White’s Third Man Records. Billboard reports: “When the first vinyl Elvis ever cut –featuring covers of 1930s ballads – hit the auction block, the 1953 wax was expected to net about $100,000.

“In January 2015 it was announced that an unknown bidder won with a staggering $300,000 bid. Turns out that was White.”

When the disc was presented to him, White told his employees: ‘On Record Store Day, Third Man Records will issue this on vinyl.’”

Billboard also reveal that White’s office at the record label is dominated by a portrait of Delta bluesman Charlie Patton.

Artists including Metallica, Robert Plant and Mastodon have unveiled their own limited RSD releases.