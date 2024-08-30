“Don't even think about using my music you fascists.” Jack White labels Donald Trump “scum”, and promises the former US President that he'll be hearing from his lawyers

Jack White has threatened to sue former US President Donald Trump over the Republican Party candidate's unauthorised use of The White Stripes Seven Nation Army in a campaign video.

Yesterday, August 29, Trump's Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin posted a video on X showing the presidential candidate boarding a plane, with the White Stripes classic soundtracking the short clip. Jack White was not amused.



“Oh….Don’t even think about using my music you fascists,” White responded on Instagram. “Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.)”

White added a cheery “Have a great day at work today Margo Martin” to his message for good measure.

In a reference to Trump's recent controversial campaign stop at Arlington National Cemetery, where both federal laws and Army regulations prohibit political activities, White also wrote, “And as long as I'm here, a double fuck you DonOLD for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore.”

In recent weeks Foo Fighters and Beyoncé have also issued stern rebukes to Trump's campaign team, warning them off using their songs during the ex-President's bid to return to the White House. After Foo Fighters My Hero was aired at a Trump rally in Arizona, Foo Fighters, long-time supporters of the Democratic Party, pledged to donate any royalties received from the public airing of the song to Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' campaign.

Jack White's sixth solo album, No Name, was released earlier this month. The album made headlines in advance of its official release when staff at White's Third Man Records shops slipped 'white label' copies of the record, with no information about what was actually on the vinyl, into the bags of unaware customers, alongside their purchases.