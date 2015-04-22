Jack Bruce, John Wetton feature on Beatles tribute

Late Cream man Jack Bruce and Asia’s John Wetton are among the names on an upcoming Beatles tribute album.

Keep Calm And Salute The Beatles will be released on April 28 via Cleopatra Records. It will include 16 acoustic versions of tracks originally recorded by the Fab Four, along with two bonus songs on the digital version.

The compilation was produced by former Yes man Billy Sherwood who also covers the track Something, while Wetton has recorded Penny Lane for the album.

Cream icon Bruce, who died last October aged 71, recorded his version of Eleanor Rigby just prior to his passing and is said to be a “devastating interpretation of the mournful ballad.”

Other artists on the record include Heart’s Ann Wilson, Todd Rundgren, Andrew Gold, Judy Collins, David Clayton Thomas and Leo Sayer.

Keep Calm And Salute The Beatles is now available to pre-order via iTunes, Amazon and from Cleopatra Records online store.

Tracklist