Tenacious D cancel tour and seemingly enter hiatus after Kyle Gass’s Donald Trump joke: “All future creative plans are on hold,” says Jack Black

Tenacious D have cancelled their Australia/New Zealand tour dates and postponed all creative plans after guitarist Kyle Gass publicly joked about an assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

The comedy rock duo, composed of Gass and singer/guitarist Jack Black, courted controversy on Sunday (July 14) when Gass joked about the attempted shooting of the former president during their show in Sydney, Australia.

Gass was presented onstage with a cake to celebrate his 64th birthday. When Black told him to make a wish, his bandmate replied, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

The assassination attempt against Trump had taken place just hours earlier in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s ear was hit by a passing bullet, one attendee was killed and two others were critically injured.

The shooter was himself killed by the Secret Service and Trump was sent to a nearby hospital, then discharged hours later.

In response to Gass’s quip, Australian senator Ralph Babet called for Tenacious D to be deported from the country.

Black has now responded to the joke via Instagram, condemning his bandmate’s comments, cancelling the ongoing Oceania tour and saying that the pair’s creative plans have been put on the shelf.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” Black wrote.

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.”

He continued: “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.

“I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass has also issued his own statement on the joke, apologising for his actions.

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake,” he writes.

“I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.

“What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement.

“I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

Gass’s statement doesn’t include any comment on the future of Tenacious D.

Tenacious D cancelled a scheduled show in Newcastle, Australia, tonight (July 16) earlier this morning.

The band were expected to perform in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, before heading to New Zealand to play in Wellington and Auckland.

They also had five tour dates in the US scheduled for October, the status of which is unclear at time of publication.

