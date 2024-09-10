“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.” Dave Grohl reveals that he has become a father for the fourth time, promises to try to regain his family's trust and “earn their forgiveness”

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has revealed that he has become a father for the fourth time, with the birth of a baby daughter born outside of his marriage.

The 55-year-old musician broke the news in a post on his davestruestories Instagram account today, September 10.

The statement reads: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl has three daughters with his wife Jordyn Blum: Violet, Harper and Ophelia. The Foo Fighters' leader and Blum were wed in the grounds of their Californian home in 2003.

No additional details have been made public in regards to his new daughter, or the mother of the child.

Foo Fighters toured Europe this summer in support of their last year's But Here We Are album, their 11th studio collection.



Foo Fighters have one more upcoming show on their schedule, a headline appearance at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on September 29.

A post shared by Dave Grohl (@davestruestories) A photo posted by on