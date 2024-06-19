"It's turned it into a different song." Big Big Train share new recording of Last Eleven

Prog rock septet Big Big Train have shared a video for brand new version of Last Eleven, which you can watch below.

Originally from the band's most recent album The Likes Of Us, this new version was recorded at Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne, Indiana after the band had appeared on this year's Cruise To The Edge. The band recorded and mixed a new session with Sweetwater chief engineer Shawn Dealey. Big Big Train had used the studios to rehearse for their US live dates and also for their Cruise performance.

"Having rehearsed at Sweetwater before our USA shows and Cruise To The Edge in March, it was wonderful to return there for a recording session," explains lead singer Alberto Bravin. "It was interesting to take an alternative approach to Last Eleven, which differs significantly from the version released on The Likes Of Us album. We really enjoyed working with Shawn in Sweetwater’s amazing studios and hope to return there again in the future."

"We had this idea to take it down in the first verse, which I think turned out really sweet," adds guitarist and vocalist Rikard Sjöblom. "I ended up doing the intro on acoustic guitar, with Oskar [Holldorff, keyboards] on Fender Rhodes and Clare [Lindley] adding some nice violin lines, which turned Last Eleven into a different song for me. I also played some electric baritone guitar later in the song too, which added some further flavour to the overall sound. I think I like this new version even better than the original!"

Big Big Train will appear at the final Night Of The Prog festival in Lorely in Germany in July and at Cropredy Festival in the UK in August before setting out on European and UK dates in September and October. You can view all the band's live dates below.

Jul 21: Loreley Night Of The Prog, Germany

Aug 09: Cropredy Festival, UK

Sep 17: Swindon Wyvern Theatre, UK

Sep 18: Newport The Riverfront, UK

Sep 19: Whitley Bay Playhouse Theatre, UK

Sep 21: Edinburgh Queens Hall, UK

Sep 22: Newark Palace Theatre, UK

Sep 24: Milton Keynes Stables Theatre, UK

Sep 25: Manchester The Stoller Hall, UK

Sep 27: Weinham Stadthalle, Germany

Sep 28: Zotertemeer De Boerderij, The Netherlands

Sep 29: Zotertemeer De Boerderij, The Netherlands

Oct 1: Oslo Cosmopolite, Norway

Oct 2: Copenhagen Viften, Denmark

Oct 5: London Cadogan Hall, UK

Get tickets.