It's Peter Gabriel on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale today!

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. Peter Gabriel's on the front cover as author of the noted Without Frontiers: The Life And Music Of Peter Gabriel takes a look at what went on when Peter left Genesis in 1975 up until the release of his first solo album Car in 1977. A fascinating 20 months in which he grew cabbages, worked with a poet, released a little know single, covered The Beatles, went to see Brice Springsteen and the Sex Pistols, and got Robert Fripp, Phil Collins, Sandy Denny, Keith Tippett and Percy Jones to play on a single by comedian Charlie Drake. And finally, with help from old Genesis pals Anthony Phillips and Richard Macphail, emerged as the solo artist in his own right. Some gap year. And we've got a load of previously unseen Gabriel pics in there as well!

Also in Prog 89...

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets - we catch up with Mason, Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt on the most exciting happening in the Pink Floyd camp for ages.

Jon Hiseman - friends and colleagues pay tribute to the late Colosseum drummer, who died last month.

Dave Sinclair - the Caravan band founder talks about his excellent new solo album Out Of Sinc.

Bev Bevan - in The Prog Interview, the former ELO and Black Sabbath drummer discusses an epic career.

Haken - as they release their first ever live album singer Ross Jennings talks us through his fave prog live albums.

Cobalt Chapel - a catch up with the colourful acid folk duo.

Laura Meade - the IZZ frontwoman tells how she battled MS to release her first ever solo album.

Prog Metal - Draam Theater, Voivod, Watchtower, Fate's Warning and more discuss the roots of the prog sub genre.

Ring Van Mobius - say hello to the brightest new hopes on the progressive rock scene today!

Matt Baber - the Sanguine Hum man on his first ever solo album.

Brucken/Froese - what happens when a member of Prpoagnda and the son of the Tangerine Dream legend make music together.

Kontinuum - frost ambient progressive sounds form the heartland of Iceland.

Chris Carter - the former member of Throbbing Gristle discusses them and his own solo music.

John Young - the Lifesigns mainman reveals all about his proggy lifestyle.

Graeme Fellows - Jilted John/John Shuttleworth reveals himself to be something of a prog fan!

Loreena McKennitt - the Canadian songstress discusses the philosophy behind her Celtic/world music.

Plus live and album reviews from Robert Berry, BTB&M, Regal Worm, Haken, Yes, David Sylvian and Holder Czukay, Stone Free Festival, A Perfect Circle, Neal Morse and more...

And music from Big Big Train, Regal Worm, Southern Empire, James McFadden and more on the accompanying CD.

