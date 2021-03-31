It’s Been Awhile, but Staind are back

Post-grunge legends Staind have announced their first album in nine years. Live: It’s Been Awhile was recorded at band’s comeback shows at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT in October 2019, a week after they returned to the stage after a five-year hiatus at the Louder than Life festival in Louisville, KY.

“These were the first grouping of shows we played together in 2019, when we were gearing up for what was to be a very busy 2020... that never happened,” says Staind lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis. “I’m glad we captured that energy here and can share it with those who couldn’t be at Foxwoods."

The band have also announced two streaming events. Live: It’s Been Awhile (From Foxwoods) is a video of the comeback show that's never been screened previously, and will premiere May 1.

A week later, fans can watch the band performing their 2001 album Break The Cycle in its entirety. This show was filmed at Mill 1 in Open Square in Holyoke, Massachusetts – a refurbished 19th century paper mill that normally hosts weddings – without an audience.

"Our first show together in 1995 was at a now defunct bar called the Waterfront in Holyoke,” says Lewis. “We played mostly covers, because that’s what you had to do back then. Turns out The Waterfront is two miles from where we did this.

"Here we are, two miles down the road, 26 years later, celebrating the anniversary of the album that helped us break though 20 years ago and altered our lives forever.”

Both events debut at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT / 10pm BST / 11pm CET on their respective dates, and will be available on-demand for 72 hours. Tickets are available from StaindLive.

Live: It’s Been Awhile will be released on May 7 via Yap’em/ Alchemy Recordings.

Live: It’s Been Awhile track listing: