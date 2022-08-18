“It’s a dark record - it's f**king black!”: Machine Head come out swinging in the new Metal Hammer

The new issue of Metal Hammer welcomes Machine Head back to the cover. In an exclusive interview, Robb Flynn reveals how he coped following the critical panning of 2018’s Catharsis and the subsequent departures of Phil Demmel and Dave McClain, and why he’s come out swinging with Of Kingdom And Crown – the band’s finest album in 15 years.

Also in the issue, Parkway Drive take us inside the trials and tribulations of new album Darker Still, we remember doomed Slayer/Pantera tour Tattoo The Planet, and delve into the drugs and violence that fuelled Korn mega-anthem Freak On A Leash.

We also meet Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn (aka beloved metalhead Eddie Munson), throw your questions at Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia, and discover how an encounter with a shaman laid the groundwork for rising folk metallers Heilung.

Plus, we find out why Blind Guardian are making a new start, give our verdict on the new Ozzy Osbourne album Patient Number 9, and see The Prodigy pay tribute to the late, great Keith Flint. All this, plus The Hu, Oceans Of Slumber, Bloodywood, Rancid, A.A. Williams and much, much more to dive into!

