It Bites 4-disc set covers early years

UMC will release a four-disc It BItes set, Whole New World: The Virgin Album 1986-1991, on November 3.
It contains Francis Dunnery and co’s first three studio albums – The Big Lad In The Windmill, Once Around The World and Eat Me In St Louis – plus live LP Thank You And Goodnight.
Each title is accompanied by bonus tracks such as single edits, B-sides and more. The set is presented in new artwork with sleeve notes by Malcolm Dome.
It Bites’ most recent release was 2012’s Map Of The Past – their second with frontman John Mitchell, who joined in 2006. Whole New World is available for pre-order now.
Tracklist
Disc 1: The Big Lad In The Windmill
I Got You Eating Out Of My Hand
All In Red
Whole New World
Screaming On The Beaches
Wanna Shout
Turn Me Loose
Cold Tired And Hungry
Calling All The Heroes
You’ll Never Get To Heaven
10.The Big Lad In The Windmill
11.Heartbreaker
12.Calling All The Heroes (7-inch version)
13.Strange But True (full-length version)
14.Black December
15.Calling All The Heroes (live at the Marquee 1986)
16.Screaming On The Beaches (live at the Marquee 1986)
Disc 2: Once Around The World
Midnight
Kiss Like Judas
Yellow Christian
Rose Marie
Black December
The Old Man And The Angel
Hunting The Whale
Plastic Dreamer
Once Around The World
10.Castles (12-inch full-length version)
11.Staring At The Whitewash
12.Kiss Like Judas (12-inch extended mix)
13.Midnight (extended version)
Disc 3: Eat Me In St Louis
Positively Animal
Underneath Your Pillow
Let Us All Go
Still Too Young To Remember
Murder Of The Planet Earth
People Of America
Sister Sarah
Leaving Without You
Till The End Of Time
10.The Ice Melts Into Water
11.Charlie
12.Having A Good Day
13.Reprise
14.Bullet In The Barrel
15.Vampires
Disc 4: Thank You And Goodnight
Kiss Like Judas
All In Red
Underneath Your Pillow
Murder Of The Planet Earth
The Ice Melts (Into Water)
Yellow Christian
You’ll Never Go To Heaven
Calling All The Heroes
Screaming On The Beaches
10.Still Too Young To Remember ** **