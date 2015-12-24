Issues singer covers Adele's Hello

Issues’ ‘clean’ vocalist Tyler Carter has covered Adele’s hit Hello.

The Georgia metalcore singer, whose band underwent a lineup change earlier this year, has also released a video for his take on the smash hit single.

Carter has published numerous covers of mainstream artists including Drake and Kings Of Leon.

At the end of last year he teamed up with The Word Alive drummer Luke Holland and recorded his rendition of Ain’t It Fun by Paramore for the Punk Goes Pop Vol 6 compilation album.

Tyler Carter’s inspiration playlist for his debut solo record Leave Your Love is available to stream on Spotify.

Coheed And Cambria mainman Claudio Sanchez recorded a cover of Hello earlier this month after his mum said Coheed’s new album was better than Adele’s 25.