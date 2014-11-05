Issues frontman covers Paramore

Issues frontman Tyler has recorded a version of Paramore's single Ain't It Fun for the forthcoming Punk Goes Pop Vol. 6 album.

“I chose Ain’t It Fun to cover because it’s such a timeless song to me right now,” says Carter. “I can’t get it out of my head and with the soul that went into that song, and the tempo and groove I felt like Luke and I would be able to do what we do best. I hope people don’t mind my rendition in how it alters some of the feel of the song, I just want to express it in the way it makes me feel.“

Pop Goes Pop Vol. 6, which also features contributions from Upon A Burning Body, State Champs, Set It Off, We Came As Romans and August Burns Red, is set for release on November 17 on Fearless Records.