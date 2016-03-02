Issue 28 of The Blues, on sale now

Issue 28 of The Blues Magazine is on sale now. This issue, we uncover story of Free’s Paul Kossoff. He had the talent to make him one of rock and blues’ great guitar heroes. Instead, Free and Back Street Crawler’s leading light shone briefly – and burned out quickly. Forty years on, friends and bandmates remember a troubled soul with an incredible talent.

We also speak to Tedeschi Trucks Band about their new album Let Me Get By, Big Boy Bloater opens up about bouncing back from a breakdown to release the record of his life, and we explore the way bluesmen have been ripped off by the big rock bands they inspired. We also talk to Errol Linton, a Brixton native who’s flying the flag for British blues from the roots up. Marie Trout looks into the reason the blues has such a primal effect on listeners and musicians alike, and, as his lost album Heal My Soul finally gets its release, Jeff Healey is remembered by the friends, family and stars who knew him best. Plus all the blues news and reviews from our expert writers.

Buy your copy of The Blues Magazine.