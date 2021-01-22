‘Is it really the end, not some crazy dream?’ MetalTrump delivers hilarious cover of Iron Maiden’s Hallowed Be Thy Name

“Can it be that there’s some sort of error? Hard to stop the surmounting terror. Is it really the end, not some crazy dream?”

There won’t be many things we miss about Donald Trump’s time as the 45th President of the United States - in fact, scratch that, there won’t be ANY things we miss about it - but YouTuber Lars von Retriever has, at least, gave us some belly laughs with his inspired, highly creative videos imagining Trump covering some of metal’s best known anthems.



And there”s something almost poignant about MetalTrump exiting office to the soundtrack of Iron Maiden classic, Hallowed Be Thy Name, one of the timeless standards from The Number Of The Beast, Maiden’s brilliant third album. Steve Harris lyrics - “As I walk my life drifts before me, and though the end is near I’m not sorry” - take on a whole new meaning when reframed in a new context.

Excellent work sir.

Let’s see if MetalBiden provides the same chuckles/nightmares in the four years to come…