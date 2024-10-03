Is Charli XCX teasing a Brat remix album featuring Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst?

The names of Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, The 1975 and Chappell Roan have reportedly been spotted on Brat-like billboards across the United States.

Multiple users on X (formerly Twitter) have reported seeing the posters, inspired by the layout of Charli XCX’s blockbuster 2024 album, which may be pointing to a remix album featuring the musical stars coming out soon.

Popular social media account “crazy ass moments in nu metal history” claimed, “Billboard spotted teasing Fred Durst on the Brat remix album,” in an X post on October 1. The post came with an image of Durst’s name on a billboard near Green Bay, Wisconsin, written backwards and in lower case on a green background. Other X users have shared their sightings of the 1975- and Chappell Roan-themed posters.

Not everyone believes the images are genuine. “I’m sad I believed it,” a user replied to the “crazy ass moment…” post, although another user replied with a different billboard in Illinois featuring Durst’s name and claimed it was genuine.

Brat, Charli XCX’s sixth album, was released and June 7 and became one of the biggest pop records of the year. It cracked the top 10 on 23 charts worldwide and received critical acclaim. Its success spawned the widely circulated and enduring “Brat summer” meme.

Last month, XCX announced that a “brand new” version of Brat would come out on October 11. The release will contain 16 tracks, five of which will be previously released remixes of songs from the original album, according to Variety.

Durst has been no stranger to collaborative efforts lately. Last year, the Limp Bizkit guested on the Wargasm song Bang Ya Head and teamed with German rapper Alligatoah for the single So Raus.

Limp Bizkit have spent much of 2024 on the road and recently wrapped their Loserville tour of North America. The band played the UK’s Download festival in June and delivered what was broadly received as one of the weekend’s best sets. Metal Hammer’s Stephen Hill awarded the show four stars out of five.