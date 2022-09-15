Iron Maiden share live photos from opening night of North American tour

Iron Maiden have shared a gallery of images shot on the opening night of the North American leg of their ongoing Legacy of the Beast tour.

The shots were taken at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas at the weekend, and arrive in the wake of a live video of Stratego – originally a single from last year's Senjutsu album – which was released yesterday.

The tour continues this evening (September 15) at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK, and wraps up on October 27 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Support on the September dates comes from Trivium, with Within Temptation taking over in October. Full dates below.

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast North American tour 2022

Sept 15: Tulsa BOK Center, OK*

Sept 17: Denver Ball Arena, CO*

Sept 19: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT*

Sept 21: Anaheim Honda Center, CA*

Sept 22: Anaheim Honda Center, CA*

Sept 25: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA*

Sept 27: Concord Pavilion, CA*

Sept 29: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA*

Sept 30: Spokane Arena, WA*

Oct 03: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD^

Oct 05: Chicago United Center, IL^

Oct 07: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH^

Oct 09: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI^

Oct 11: Toronto Scotiabank Centre, ON^

Oct 12: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON^

Oct 15: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON^

Oct 17: Worcester DCU Center, MA^

Oct 19: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY^

Oct 21: Newark Prudential Center, NJ^

Oct 23: Washington Capital One Arena, DC^

Oct 25: Greensboro Coliseum, NC^

Oct 27: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL^

* = with Trivium

^ = with Within Temptation

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).