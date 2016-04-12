Iron Maiden reveal The Trooper festival tent

Iron Maiden have launched their own festival tent.
It’s called The Trooper and features the iconic cover art from their 1983 single, which featured on their Piece Of Mind album.
The product description reads: “Camp with Eddie the Head as two British classics come together to create a truly rockin’ tent. A homage to the godfathers of modern metal and their iconic The Trooper cover art, you can now truly eat, breath and sleep Iron Maiden.”
It’s said to be able to “withstand whatever the weather or the rock festival throws at you” and is priced at £199 via Fieldcandy.
Fans will have chance to test out the tent at this year’s Download festival, where Maiden are headlining on Sunday, June 12.
Bruce Dickinson and co are currently touring the world in support of latest album The Book Of Souls.
Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls tour dates
Apr 13: Denver Pepsi Center, CO
Apr 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA
Apr 16: LA Forum, CA
Apr 20: Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, Japan
Apr 21: Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, Japan
Apr 24: Beijing LeSports Center, China
Apr 26: Shanghai Mercedes Benz Arena, China
Apr 29: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand
May 01: Aucklane Vector Arena, New Zealand
May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia
May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
May 14: Perth Arena, Australia
May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa
May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa
May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany
May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany
May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany
Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland
Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria
Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania
Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia
Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 03:Wroclaw Stadium, Poland
Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia
Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest
Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy
Jul 26: trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia
Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany