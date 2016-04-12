Iron Maiden reveal The Trooper festival tent

Iron Maiden have launched their own festival tent.

It’s called The Trooper and features the iconic cover art from their 1983 single, which featured on their Piece Of Mind album.

The product description reads: “Camp with Eddie the Head as two British classics come together to create a truly rockin’ tent. A homage to the godfathers of modern metal and their iconic The Trooper cover art, you can now truly eat, breath and sleep Iron Maiden.”

It’s said to be able to “withstand whatever the weather or the rock festival throws at you” and is priced at £199 via Fieldcandy.

Fans will have chance to test out the tent at this year’s Download festival, where Maiden are headlining on Sunday, June 12.

Bruce Dickinson and co are currently touring the world in support of latest album The Book Of Souls.

Apr 13: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Apr 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Apr 16: LA Forum, CA

Apr 20: Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, Japan

Apr 21: Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, Japan

Apr 24: Beijing LeSports Center, China

Apr 26: Shanghai Mercedes Benz Arena, China

Apr 29: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand

May 01: Aucklane Vector Arena, New Zealand

May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 14: Perth Arena, Australia

May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa

May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa

May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany

May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany

May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland

Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 03:Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest

Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany