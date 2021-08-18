Iron Maiden partner with ASDA supermarkets for Senjutsu product launch

Metal giants Iron Maiden are hooking up with supermarket giants Asda to launch a pair of products celebrating the imminent arrival of the band's eagerly anticipated 17th studio album, Senjutsu.

226 Asda stores across the UK are to have their interiors brightened by the installation of an Iron Maiden display unit carrying two products unique to the chain: a Senjutsu edition of Trooper’s Sun & Steel Japanese lager, and a t-shirt adorned by the face of the band's loveable mascot, Eddie.

“Iron Maiden are an incredible British institution and the best in their field," claims Andrew Thompson, Asda’s Senior Manager on Entertainment. "So it’s really exciting for us to be able to reward their legions of fans with some fantastic products for the launch of their hugely anticipated new album, Senjutsu on September 3rd”.

“There are few bands in the world that can provide such a breadth of products that their fan base love and we’re delighted that Asda respect music enough to partner with us across several sectors," adds Derek Allen, Warner Music’s Senior Vice President of Commercial. "Every Maiden studio album launch is an event and their fans get behind it like no other. This partnership offers something for everyone all in one place."

Recorded in Guillaume Tell Studio in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley, and co-produced by bassist and bandleader Steve Harris, Senjutsu features 10 tracks, including recently-released single The Writing On The Wall.

Titled after a Japanese term loosely translated as ‘tactics and strategy‘, and most commonly applied in combat situations, Senjutsu features Samurai-themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Steve Harris.

Iron Maiden are on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer, which hits stores this week.