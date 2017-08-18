Iron Maiden preview Legacy Of The Beast game update

Iron Maiden have released a preview of the latest update to their_Legacy Of The Beast_mobile game – watch The Dragon King’s Special Attack above, accompanied by a clip from 2000 track Brave New World.

The update opens the game’s own Brave New World and offers access to three dungeons – the Garden Of Life, the Garden Of Dismay and the Garden Of Fear, along with the prospect of challenging the new boss.

Band manager Rod Smallwood said recently: “We wanted to create something that appealed both to fans of Maiden music and gamers alike, wherever they are in the world, and I think we are well on our way to accomplishing that.

“The game has kept true to the band’s history and development, not only through their music, but with Eddie too.” He added of the previous update, based around the band’s European tour: “This latest feature is only the start of many new and exciting innovations we have planned to keep Legacy evolving and becoming even more addictive!”

Legacy Of The Beast is available free via Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson recently confirmed the publication of his autobiography, What Does This Button Do? which arrives in October.

