Iron Maiden helped pay for former singer Paul Di'Anno's recent surgery and treatment: "I only had 45 minutes to live"

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno has confirmed recent reports that his old band helped him pay for the major knee surgery and follow-up treatment he recently underwent ahead of his return to touring.

Di'Anno, who fronted Iron Maiden from 1978-1981 and sung on the band's classic first two albums, Iron Maiden (1980) and Killers (1981), underwent successful knee surgery in Croatia in September following months of medical treatment - the latest in a years-long series of operations and health battles. Fans had raised over £11,000 via a crowdfunding campaign to contribute to Di'Anno's medical fees.

Asked by Mexico outlet MB Live if it was true that Maiden had also helped finance Paul's treatment in Croatia, the singer replied (as transcribed by Blabbermouth):

"The last part of it they did, 'cause I ran of money. [Laughs] It's been very expensive. 'Cause when I first got sick, I had to get medevaced from Argentina, which cost me a lot of money, 'cause I had to [be transported] in a private medical plane and all that stuff back. When I arrived in England, I only had 45 minutes to live, with sepsis and that. So they pumped me full of antibiotics. I spent eight months in hospital. So the last bit of the treatment, the band was really cool — they paid for the last couple of months' worth of treatments, which was good. I'll be forever grateful for that."

Di'Anno also confirmed that he and Maiden bassist/band leader Steve Harris stay in touch to chat about football and that he still gets royalties from his time with the band, adding: "Yeah. I still get royalties. I've just signed a deal with Sony Publishing, so they're getting all my royalties back in to me now."

Watch the full interview with MB Live below.

Iron Maiden have a busy summer ahead as they kick off their much anticipated Future Past Tour in May. They are also hotly rumoured for a new US mega festival called Power Trip, believed to be announced tomorrow.

Iron Maiden Future Past European Tour 2023

May 28: Ljubljana Arena Stozice, Solvenia

May 30: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 31: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 04: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 07: Bergen Koengen, Norway

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, Italy

Jul 18: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Jul 20: Estadio Enrique Roca, Murcia, Spain

Jul 22: Bizkaia Arena Bec! Bilbao, Spain

Jul 25 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 26 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 29: Frankfurt,Festhalle, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany