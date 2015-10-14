Irmin Schmidt box set revealed

Founding Can member Irmin Schmidt will release a 12 CD box set focussing on his solo work on November 20.

Entitled Electro Violet, the collection spans his career from 1981 to the present day, and features the albums Toy Planet, Musk At Dusk, Impossible Holidays, Gormenghast - A Fantasy Opera, Masters Of Confusion and Axolotl Eyes.

The rest of the set consists of Schmidt’s sizeable soundtrack and composition work and includes the previously unreleased album Film Musik Anthology Vol. 6.

The box set also comes bundled with an 80-page booklet featuring notes from journalist Max Dax and Schmidt, while each album will be housed in individual gatefold sleeves with artwork provided by Berlin-based artist Franek.

It’ll be issued via Mute/Spoon Records and they’ve made the track Why Not, which features on the soundtrack to Stephan Wagner’s 2012 film Losegeld, available to stream. Hear it below.

Electro Violet contents

Toy Planet (1981)

Musk At Dusk (1987)

Impossible Holidays (1991)

Gormenghast - A Fantasy Opera (2000)

Masters of Confusion (2001)

Axolotl Eyes (2008)

Film Musik Anthology Vol. 1 (1994)

Film Musik Anthology Vol. 2 (1994)

Film Musik Anthology Vol. 3 (1994)

Film Musik Anthology Vol. 4 (2009)

Film Musik Anthology Vol. 5 (2009)

Film Musik Anthology Vol. 6 (2015)

