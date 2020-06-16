IQ to release A Show Of Resistance live album

British prog rockers IQ are to release a new live album, A Show Of Resistance, in July. The set comes after public demand following a live stream that the band aired last month in the wake of cancelled shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

IQ had been scheduled to play at Uden in the Netherlands and Nancy in France. Of course these have now been cancelled as a result of the recent Covid-19 lockdown measures.

"After the incredible reaction to the recent live stream of our Show Of Resistance concert we’ve decided to make it available in a limited edition double CD format as part of the Archive Collection series," the band say.

"The double CD includes all 2 hours and 15 minutes of music from the video and comes in a 6 panel digi file (not digipak - no plastic used!) with a 4 page booklet and introduction text by Peter Nicholls. At a price of £12 the income from this release will help the band recoup some of the losses we’ve made this year by having to cancel the live shows. We’re hoping to have copies at the start of July, but it’s available for pre-sale on the IQ website now."

At the time of the stream, the band said: "As luck would have it we recently played two gigs in Germany and the first one at Aschaffenburg was filmed and recorded for our own archives," the band said at the time. "The set list for the Aschaffenburg show was pretty much the same that we would be playing in Uden and Nancy and as it’s the entire two and a quarter hour concert it seems kind of appropriate for the moment.”

IQ: A Show Of Resistance

Disc One

1. Alampandri

2. Sacred Sound

3. Shallow Day

4. From The Outside In

5. Stay Down

6. The Last Human Gateway

7. Frequency

Disc Two

1. For Another Lifetime

2. The Road Of Bones

3. A Missile

4. Further Away

5. Ten Million Demons

6. Subterranea

