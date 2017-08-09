IQ give update on next studio album

IQ have checked in to give fans an update on how their new album is progressing.

They’ve been working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Road Of Bones and are currently putting the pieces in place for the as-yet-untitled new album.

Vocalist Peter Nicholls says: “That was an important and very successful album for us, both musically and in terms of the reception it received.

“For this next album there’s no shortage of new ideas for us to sift through and develop over the coming months. At present, there’s around 100 minutes of music in various stages of development. Not all of it will make it on to the album – in fact with IQ, the hardest decision is often which material to leave out.

“The current plan is for us to begin recording in the first half of next year.”

He continues: “We aim to road test some of the new works in progress at the Christmas gigs in London and Zoetermeer.

“Playing these new pieces, albeit in an unfinished state, is always a valuable exercise for us – it helps give us a sense of what’s working and what isn’t and I think it’s fun for the audience to get some idea of where we’re heading with the new songs.”

IQ have also announced that at those two shows, they’ll give out a free Christmas-themed Archive Collection CD. Prior to the December dates, IQ have two shows scheduled for Sweden and Norway. Find a list of their live dates below.

Oct 13: Stockholm Bryggarsalen, Sweden

Oct 14: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Dec 09: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Dec 16: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Holland

