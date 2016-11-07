IO Earth Part Company With Singer

IO Earth have announced they have parted company with singer Linda Odinsen.

In a short statement, the Norwegian-based singer stated that the logistics of living at home in Norway ultimately proved to be the breaking point. “At the end of last year I decided to make a big change in my life, I needed to be home in Norway. Sadly the distance makes it difficult for me to continue my cooperation with IO Earth. I want to thank the fans for the love and support you’ve shown me and the band throughout the years, I can’t express how much this has meant to me. I will always look back at my time in IO Earth with pride and feel thankful to have been a part of the journey. I wish the band success in the future.”

IO Earth stated “‘It has been a pleasure working with you Linda and we wish you all the best. Thank you for giving your wonderful voice to the New World album. You’ll always be part of the IO Earth Family.”

The band have stressed that all forthcoming live IO Earth shows will still go ahead