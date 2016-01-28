IO Earth announce family weekender

IO Earth have revealed details of a weekender event designed to entertain their family of fans.

The three-day extravaganza follows a one-off show in Birmingham’s Crescent Theatre last year, which featured a 14-piece orchestra and led to calls for a repeat performance.

Now the band have confirmed they’ll return to the Crescent during the last weekend of May – but in addition they’ll play a second show in another venue, and take fans on a bus trip to visit filming locations used for their Insomnia and New World videos.

Vocalist and guitarist Dave Cureton says: “We had an absolute blast last year and we wanted not only to make the event happen again, but to make it even better. What’s better than one concert? Two concerts!

“You should expect a couple of surprises this year. We’re pulling out a few songs that we’ve never played live before, both old and new.”

The event begins on May 27 with the bus trip to the historic town of Wirksworth, including a visit to the nearby StarDisc art installation, created by saxophonist Luke Shingler’s brother Aiden. An acoustic show takes place on May 28 at the Custard Factory before IO Earth return to the Crescent on May 29. A meet-and-greet day is planned for May 30.

Tickets are on sale now. More details are available on the band’s website.